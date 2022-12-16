The Press asked York people what lessons can be learned from 2022 - and what their hopes and fears are for next year. Here is what York architect and regular Press letter writer Matthew Laverack had to say

Bad things about 2022? Too much to list.

Good things? Most travel restrictions finally lifted; especially for Australia.

My personal achievement?

1. I’m still alive and still in business.

2. My letters in York Press continue to succeed winding up anonymous Trolls. The usual keyboard warriors have been kept busy.

Lessons learnt from year?

Never believe anything the government says until it has been officially denied, then you know for certain it is true (thanks due to the late great John Mortimer for that pearl of wisdom).

Am I optimistic? Not in the West where individual freedoms and civil liberties achieved after centuries of struggle are under constant attack.

In other parts of the world, like Theocratic Iran and Communist China, citizens are finally pushing back at joyless control freakery and that is a beacon of hope.

What do I hope for in 2023?

Locally - York Minster is not defiled with solar panels but the Dean & Chapter negotiate with a large factory or warehouse to install its panels on those roofs instead.

Nationally - Julian Assange is released from Belmarsh prison and put on a plane home.

Internationally - The WEF (world economic forum) ceases to exist.