ALL members of York Opera want to bring your for Christmas is… a bit of joy.

Hot on the heels of their successful production of HMS Pinafore at the Theatre Royal, members of the opera group have now transformed themselves into a choir for their Christmas concert Joy to the World.

The concert will include Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols with baritone soloist Ian Thomson Smith, as well as some York Opera favourites such as the folk version of The Holly and the Ivy and their own version of While Shepherds Watched using a different tune for each of the six verses.

Musical Direction for the evening will be shared between James Sanderson, Ian Thomson Smith and Pauline Marshall and piano accompaniment throughout will be by Tim Tozer.

Joy to the World will be at the Unitarian Chapel in St. Saviourgate on Thursday December 15 at 7.30 pm.

It will be repeated the following day - December 16 - at Fulford Church.

Tickets are available from members of York Opera, on the door or via the website www.yorkopera.co.uk