The Press asked York people what lessons can be learned from 2022 – and what their hopes and fears are for next year. Her is what York GP Dr David Fair had to say…

2022 has been an extraordinary year for all of us and unfortunately this has mostly been because of bad events.

There are simultaneous crises occurring with climate change, threats of international war, housing shortages, cost of living increases, energy shortage, deficiencies of manpower in core services (health, social care, police, prisons, transport, education) and even a looming undercurrent of social unrest.

In the 1800s life expectancy increased dramatically because of improvements in sanitation and not because of advances in medical science, and the threats to our health now from these big picture events are much greater than can be overcome by improvements in health care which can only be fairly trivial by comparison.

Although I will be happy to play my small part in trying to improve the health of my own patients I will be looking to our political leaders to make the changes this country really needs to make in order to reverse the falling life expectancy in the overall population in the last few years.

2022 has been the year when the covid pandemic has seemed to become less all-consuming.

I have to say I don't think Covid-19 has done with us yet and there may also be future pandemics to face, but the massive improvements in new vaccination techniques may well have applications in treating other diseases such as malaria and even cancer.

This was the year when it became apparent how advances in vaccine technology have the power to cure previously incurable diseases.

2022 has been the year when living standards for most people in this country have nosedived and there is no expectation of improvement next year either.

I have seen big increases in mental illness due to fear about coping with heating bills and food bills.

I frequently see young people terrified about their futures unable to afford rent and with huge student debts and with little prospect of owning a house or earning an adequate wage.

I am fearful of the coming winter when I expect to see people die because they could not afford to keep warm. I wish I could be more optimistic.

2022 was the year when the NHS came to realise the full extent of the backlog of illness which was put on hold due to the covid pandemic.

For over a decade the government has been warned about the looming lack of doctors in the UK as a large cohort of senior doctors was moving towards retirement age.

For several years they have been warned about the falling numbers of nurses and allied health professionals because their pay has fallen and the stresses of trying to do a job in impossible circumstances has made them despair.

The deficiencies will get ever wider as the numbers of staff fall and the demands on them increase further. Next year it will become MORE difficult to see a GP and waiting lists will get longer and there will be fewer care home places and waits in A&E will get worse.

All this was forseeable years ago but it has accelerated partly due to the covid backlog and partly due to the hostile environment which has reduced the numbers of non-UK health and social care workers prepared to work here. The government was warned and took no notice, and it seems not to be terribly bothered about it even now.

In a hundred years when British historians look back on 2022, I think it will be the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II which will be most written about.

I said at the beginning that it was political leadership which was most badly needed right now, and has been most lacking and the cause of the awful mess which is sinking this country.

The example of the Queen showed that it is better to lead the country by putting public service ahead of personal celebrity and if our current political class could learn that lesson, I think the British public would more willingly tolerate the hardships coming our way.

On a personal note, next year will mark 36 years of NHS service for me, and like so many colleagues I am feeling pretty exhausted.

I believe the NHS is one of the most successful experiments in social history ever, and the UK general practitioner is the keystone of the NHS without whom it will all fall down.

So although I could retire completely, I will continue part-time to do what I can to play my small part in the NHS jigsaw and be amazed by the courage, generosity and good nature of the extraordinary people I see every day in my consulting room.