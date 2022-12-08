Bus operator First York has explained why it plans to withdraw its Number 12 service in the city.

The comments come as City of York Council will next week debate how it can grapple with central government moves to cease its support to bus services from next March, as reported yesterday.

Already local government has had to step in, though typically using government funding schemes, to boost their support for bus services, as seen recently for services to Wetherby and Haxby.

Tom Bridge, Operations Director of First York, said: “Our services continue to adapt to changing travel behaviour and a new post-pandemic level of demand, with a significant downturn in passengers for certain routes. The trend is clear from our data that passengers do not use the 12 service in sufficient numbers and are unlikely to return in the future.”

The Number 12 service runs from Monks Cross to Acomb Green and Woodthorpe.

Mr Bridge continued: “The decision we have made is part of an ongoing review of our whole network together with City of York Council, which has been ongoing since the summer and is a condition of the Government support funding measures.

“We shared our proposed changes to services with the Council in the spirit of transparency and partnership working, providing as much advance notice as possible to allow time for discussion and to seek alternative arrangements. We understand discussions to find a new operator for the 12 service are continuing.”

The Monks Cross shopping centre will continue to be served by First York’s Number 9 service.

Mr Bridge added: “We recognise the impact this change will have in parts of the community and are sorry for anyone affected.

“It is also important that we focus our resources where the demand is needed given the ongoing issue of driver shortages and the importance for customers that we can provide the most reliable services across the network we operate.”

On Wednesday, Liberal Democrat councillors in York revealed the services being hit, pledging to campaign against such cuts.

As also reported yesterday, the First York services that will change from January 22 are as follows: