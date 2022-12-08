TWO people had to be cut free from a car by fire crews following a two-vehicle collision in North Yorkshire.

Crews from Richmond and Northallerton responded to reports of the crash with two people trapped in one vehicle on the A6055 at Catterick at around 11.20am today (December 8).

The crews used cutting gear to rescue the driver and passenger of a Skoda, who were then taken to hospital via road ambulance.

The third passenger of the Skoda and the driver of a Vauxhall Astra were all treated for precautionary checks by the ambulance service.