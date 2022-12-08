SNOW has arrived on the North York Moors - and forecasters say York could get sleet or snow showers this evening.

This North Yorkshire County Council webcam image shows difficult driving conditions on the B1257 at Clay Bank at just after 4pm today.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says York should see sleet showers this evening, changing to heavy snow showers by midnight before dying away in the early hours.

But the Met Office takes a different view, expecting only light rain showers.