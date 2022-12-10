NATIVITY plays and Christmas shows at school are as much part of the curriculum as the three Rs.

And of course, no Christmas celebrations are complete without children taking to the stage.

Sadly, many of these productions were halted during the pandemic - but hopefully children are back on stage now that Covid restrictions are lifted.

Meanwhile, we've dipped into our archive - dialling back the time clock 25 years to 1997 to bring you photos of York nativity plays from the past.

These children will now be grown ups, perhaps with children of their own - who might be taking part in their own nativities this year.

Here is a run down of the 11 school nativities from 1997 we are featuring today in our photo gallery:

1. Clifton Green Primary School Nativity play with Joseph (Peter Sculthorp) and Mary (Bronwyn Murray) taking centre stage

2. Children at Lakeside School, Clifton, pose with a Christmas banner during nativity week

Christmas greetings from Lakeside school pupils in 1997

3. St Aelred's RC School, York, on stage for their nativity Harriet Guest, Ysanne Neal, Lara Cashmore and Lisa Mawhood

4. St Martin's School, Nawton, nativity play with Molly Pinkney as Mary and Jack Houghton as Joseph

5. Haxby Road nativity play with Matthew Theobald, 5, and Jennifer Edwards, 6, as Joseph and Mary

6. Children at Oaken Grove School, Haxby, also enjoyed events in their Nativity week

Children from Oaken Grove in 1997

7. Pupils of Headlands School, Haxby, took part in Nativity week

8. Children at New Earswick School also enjoyed Nativity week.

9. Huntington Primary School's nativity play cast featured Joseph Boyne, 5, as Joseph and Katie Smith, 5, as Mary

10. Pupils at Carr Junior school also performed a school Nativity

11. Youngsters at Welburn School also staged a Nativity play.

