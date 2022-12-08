ABOUT 8,000 York properties lost their water supplies yesterday after a water mains pipe burst - with six primary schools forced to close at short notice.

Yorkshire Water said its staff attended the burst in Wigginton Road and were able to return supplies to all affected properties just over two hours after the burst occurred.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused during the loss of supply," said a spokesman.

City of York Council said that Headlands, Wigginton, Lakeside, Robert Wilkinson, Ralph Butterfield and Huntington Primary Schools were all closed because of their loss of water supplies.

Ralph Butterfield Primary School in Haxby tweeted: "Emergency school closure today. Unfortunately, we have no water and are unable to open safely. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

Haxby & Wigginton councillor Andrew Hollyer said the schools would reopen today if, as anticipated, supplies returned.

Cllr Darryl Smalley tweeted that there were reports of no water and low water pressure in Rawcliffe, Clifton Moor and Haxby.

The burst happened on a straight stretch of the road about a mile beyond the railway level crossing near the Nestlé factory, heading out towards the outer ring road.

Traffic lights were used to allow traffic to pass the works in a contraflow without causing major congestion.

Wigginton Road has been hit by a series of mains bursts in recent years, with one during last summer's heatwave forcing the closure of the road near York Hospital and causing traffic chaos as vehicles were sent on a long diversion.

The repeated bursts led to speculation that the pipeline was old and in poor condition and might need fully replacing.

But the spokesman said yesterday that the latest burst was further along Wigginton Road, heading out of York, than previous bursts.

"Clearly we will be looking closely at our network in the area as we’re aware of similar incidents this year," he said.

He said burst pipes could happen for a number of reasons –' often it’s down to a change in pressure or temperature fluctuations that cause ground movement and cracks in the pipe.'

He said Yorkshire Water had enough pipework to wrap around the world twice, and the company was constantly checking them so it could prioritise which pipes needed fixing or replacing first 'and we’ll continue to look closely at our network performance in the area.'

He added: “Repairs to the main are underway and to allow the work to be carried out safely, two-way traffic lights will be in place.

"Once completed, the road will need to be reinstated and our teams are working hard to do this as quickly as possible.”