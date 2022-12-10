YORK'S population has grown more slowly than the average for Yorkshire and the Humber.

But the city's population still risen above the 200,000 residents mark over the last decade.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released the latest Census 2021 data, on December 8, which revealed that between 2011 and 2021, the population of York increased by 2.4 per cent, from around 198,100 to 202,800 residents.

This was lower than the overall average for England and Yorkshire, which saw a population growth of 6.6 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively.

Population growth in York (Image: Office for National Statistics)

York's population density still increased, from 5.2 people per football pitch-sized piece of land, to 5.3 in 2021, close to the median population density across English local authority areas.

Of the 202,800 residents, around 174,600 said they were born in England, representing 86.1 per cent of York's population, a slight decrease from 87.3 per cent in 2011.

Countries of birth (Image: Office for National Statistics)

Scotland was the next most represented place of birth at 1.9 per cent, down from 2.2 per cent in 2011, with York residents born in China rising from 0.7 per cent to one per cent in 2021.

Median age changes in York (Image: Office for National Statistics)

The latest Census also showed the median age had risen from 38 to 39 in York over the 10 years.

This is slightly lower than the median age across England and Yorkshire, which was 40 years.

The number of people in the 65 to 74 age bracket increased by 19.7 per cent, while the number of York residents between 35 and 49 fell by nine per cent.