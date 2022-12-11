Meet Domino, the six-year-old male greyhound.

Domino is one of 23 greyhounds that came to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane after they were removed from a kennels in absolutely appalling condition - emaciated and living in horrendous conditions.

Staff at the animal home say Domino is a 'really sweet and friendly boy'

He was brought to the home by an inspector. "He was very thin when he first arrived," a member of staff at the animal home said. "With good food and lots of TLC Domino is now ready to start his search of a forever home.

"Domino has a great character and everyday we are seeing more and more of it shining through. He is extremely cuddly and will typically lean in for cuddles and stand and rest his head on you.

"He absolutely loves his walks and loves investigating new thing. He has led a very sheltered life and has so much catching up to do.

"Domino is cheeky, loving and affectionate and has so much love to offer his new family."

Domino has never known family life, the RSPCA stresses. "He sadly spent all his adult life in a kennel environment, (so) he is looking forward to his own sofa and a family of his very own," the staff member said.

"Despite his tough life he remains a happy friendly boy who will make a wonderful addition to the family."

Domino would be suitable to live with other female greyhounds but unfortunately he is not suitable to live with small dogs, cats or small animals. He is suitable to live with children aged 12 years and over.

York RSPCA also has many other other greyhounds available for adoption.

To find out about more pets like Domino, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.