SIX York schools have been ranked in the top 10 state and independent schools in the north for academic performance, with one taking top spot, results compiled by The Sunday Times show.

All Saint's RC School, Fulford School and Archbishop Holgate's School all landed a place in the top 10 state schools in the north, with All Saints taking fifth, Fulford in seventh and Archbishop Holgate's in 10th, as shown in the Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2023.

Another North Yorkshire school, Ripon Grammar School, has been named The Sunday Times State Secondary School of the Year in the north for academic performance – retaining its top spot thanks to improvements in overall results.

Meanwhile, Queen Ethelburga's College has won The Sunday Times Independent Secondary School of the Year in the north for academic performance - as the school saw an improvement at both GCSE and A-level.

St Peter's School and Queen Margaret's in York were also ranked in the top 10 independent secondary schools in the north - with St Peter's ranking in fourth and Queen Margaret's in eighth.

The 30th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK. It is a guide to secondary schools using the first post-pandemic set of results for state and independent schools since Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Pupils from Archbishop Holgate's CE School collecting their results back in August (Image: Frank Dwyer)

Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country's best schools. The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A*-B at A-level and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE and iGCSE.

Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, said: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

"It is also clear that more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.

“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point. We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work. We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught. In choosing a school parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times is here to help.”

More than 1,600 schools can be searched by name, local authority, town and postcode using the guide, allowing families to find the best school in their area.