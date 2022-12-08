YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club have signed Neil Wagner for their first 10 LV= County Championship games.

Wagner, a New Zealand fast bowler, will make his debut for Yorkshire in April, when they play Leicestershire in the opening round of the County Championship at Headingley.

Last season, Yorkshire were relegated to division two of the competition after Warwickshire, who they were battling for safety, beat Hampshire by five runs.

The win for Warwickshire ensured that Yorkshire would be unable to catch them.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing my cricket in England and to be getting this opportunity again at such a big club like Yorkshire CCC is a great honour,” said Wagner.

“I feel like I can offer a lot to the team with my experience, attitude and skill set, so I can’t wait to get going. I want to be a big part of helping move the team back up into division one.”

Across his career, Wagner has taken 246 wickets in Test matches. The 36-year-old has taken 795 in First Class cricket.

A veteran player, Wagner will bring an invaluable wealth of experience to a Yorkshire side that will be vying for promotion.

Wagner made his international debut in 2012 and has played domestic cricket in South Africa, England and his native New Zealand.

“We are delighted to have confirmed the signing of Neil for the opening ten rounds of the Championship,” enthused Yorkshire’s managing director of cricket Darren Gough.

“His record in First-Class cricket is phenomenal, and the impact he has had on Test cricket playing for New Zealand has been huge.

“We are blessed to have some great bowlers to choose from within our ranks and believe that, with the addition of Neil, we have the bowlers to bowl any team out.”