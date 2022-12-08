A York teambuilding and events company is providing loads of fun activities for North Yorkshire children over Christmas.

Copmanthorpe-based Speedkix has received funding to run free events for children eligible for Free School Meals and those experiencing difficulties brought about by the cost-of-living crisis.

Speedkix will be providing free activities in Malton and Scarborough over the Christmas period. The company has also provided sessions for young people in York affected by the cost-of-living crisis and the pandemic.

Young people can take part in activities such as Zorbing, Archery, NERF, Problem Solving, Sports Shootouts and much more all aimed at getting kids active and improving mental health and well-being.

Speedkix Director Andy Phillips said: “A core part of our business is to provide activities for local businesses to improve staff well-being and mental health in the workplace.

“During the pandemic we saw the impact on the mental health and wellbeing of young people and set up SIVIK Active CIC, a not for profit, community interest company. The social venture enables those affected by the pandemic and cost of living crisis to access free activities.”

The free Christmas activities which also includes a free hot lunch for the children, has been made possible through a grant from North Yorkshire Together.

North Yorkshire Together is a partnership made up of three North Yorkshire charities- Rural Arts, North Yorkshire Sport and North Yorkshire Youth.

Speedkix was formed in 2017 by Andy, a former York College lecturer to provide corporate teambuilding and staff well-being activities.

A proportion of its profits also go towards providing similar projects for disadvantaged young people, disabled children and adults and children with mental health issues.

Such problems have worsened in recent years due to the Covid-19 related lockdowns and the Cost-f-Living crisis they helped cause.

Speedkix’s current Christmas programme of supported activities is oversubscribed, but Andy is extra keen to hear from companies and others about sponsorship opportunities to help fund more activities to help young people in York and North Yorkshire.

He said: “Companies and workplaces are under increasing pressure to do the right thing. Traditional benefits are no longer enough to attract and retain the right people. Colleagues are increasingly looking for companies that add social value.

“We help companies deliver social value to their communities through as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes. This provides a win-win situation as workplaces can get a fantastic teambuilding experience for their colleagues, whilst knowing that they are helping the local community”

You can find out more by visiting speedkix.co.uk or call Andy on 07888 870703