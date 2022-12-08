THE VANARAMA National League have announced a two-week trial phase of its new streaming service, National League TV.

Fans can begin streaming games across the national division from Saturday.

Throughout the trial phase, there will be match day passes for each round of National League games.

The passes will be available at a reduced price of £4.75 and supporters will have the ability to switch between any national division match streamed on the day.

On Saturday, City will be playing Woking (3pm) in the fifth tier, away at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

The Minstermen, who are placed 18th and on a nine-match winless run, will be looking to overcome their high-flying hosts.

Woking are currently sitting third in the league table, their last loss in the National League having come in October.

Fans that wish to subscribe to the new streaming service can do so here.