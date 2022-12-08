AN historical drama which was filmed at an iconic York building is now available to watch online.

ITV's The Confessions of Frannie Langton, starring Karla-Simone Spence, was partly filmed at the Mansion House in York in October 2021, along with other locations in Yorkshire.

The Mansion House, which is the official residence of the Lord Mayor of York, was closed for several days to allow the cast and crew to film.

The show is based on a novel by Sara Collins and follows the story of Frannie Langton from her birth on a Jamaican plantation, to her life in Georgian London.

Richard Pollitt, the Curator of Mansion House said: "When we were approached to host the filming we knew that the Mansion House was the perfect location.

"The beauty and history of the building was an important part of why it was chosen and we knew that it would offer a unique location for the drama to take place against an incredible backdrop.”

Cllr Darryl Smalley, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: "The Mansion House is an incredible building with a rich history and we were delighted to see it celebrated through this filming.

"York is a city with a diverse and exciting history, and seeing a story like this one being filmed here is a great example of how our history isn’t just a thing of the past, it’s part of our present too."

For anyone interested in visiting, the Mansion House is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10.30am to 4pm.