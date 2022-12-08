A PERSON has been hit by a train between York and Northallerton.
York-based train firm, LNER, shared on Twitter that a person has been hit by a train on the line.
Following the incident, all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or diverted until approximately 4.15pm.
⚠️ #LNERUpdate it is with the greatest sadness we report that a person has been hit by a train. Services will be delayed between #York and #Northallerton.— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) December 8, 2022
Please monitor live service updates at: https://t.co/v4rnt7OjJG
For delay repay: https://t.co/aLGzNf0u0z pic.twitter.com/ifCAaVpvbc
Travellers can use their ticket on alternative CrossCountry, LNER, Northern and TransPennine Express services via any reasonable route.
Travel updates and alerts can be found on the LNER website.
