A PERSON has been hit by a train between York and Northallerton.

York-based train firm, LNER, shared on Twitter that a person has been hit by a train on the line.

Following the incident, all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or diverted until approximately 4.15pm.

⚠️ #LNERUpdate it is with the greatest sadness we report that a person has been hit by a train. Services will be delayed between #York and #Northallerton.



Please monitor live service updates at: https://t.co/v4rnt7OjJG



— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) December 8, 2022

Travellers can use their ticket on alternative CrossCountry, LNER, Northern and TransPennine Express services via any reasonable route.

Travel updates and alerts can be found on the LNER website.