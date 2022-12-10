AN ARMY veteran in North Yorkshire has drawn on his artistic talents to create a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - with his work on display in two hospitals.

Staff at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) NHS Foundation Trust were left impressed when Bob Etherton, who served in the Royal Corps of Signals, painted the portrait of Her Majesty.

Now, mounted and signed prints of the artwork are on display at both Cross Lane Hospital in Scarborough and Foss Lane Hospital in York, following a special commission by the trust.

Nicky Scott, associate director of nursing for North Yorkshire and York at TEWV, said: "Bob is an involvement member with our trust and we really value his work.

"Not only is Bob a talented artist, but he’s also a veteran, so it just felt so right to commission this work. His portraits of the Queen will be a great benefit for all our patients to see.”

Bob Etherton when he met the then Princess Royal, Princess Mary, in 1961 (Image: UGC)

Bob, who lives near Ripon, was born in 1944, four months before D-Day, and grew up in post-war Kent. At just 15 he enlisted as a junior soldier – as it paid twice as much as a paper round.

He went on to serve as special operator in the signals and, in junior service, he was pipe major in the regimental band. His lengthy military career also took him around the world. First came Germany in 1962, followed by Borneo, Singapore, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, the Falklands, Northern Ireland – and then Germany again.

He was commissioned in 1982 and retired in the rank of major in 1992. After that, he attained a First Class Honours degree and trained as a teacher, spending two decades in education.

In 2015, he became an inpatient of TEWV – but drew on his military background, the love of his family and the help of trust staff to find a road to recovery.

“My five weeks as an inpatient were a kaleidoscope of experiences through the prism of mental illness,” Bob, recalls.

“But all experiences contribute to learning. There can be positive outcomes from even the most difficult situations, no matter how insignificant they seem at the time," he added.

Just six months after his hospital stay, Bob was asked if he would like to become an involvement member of the trust – to help develop services for people in the future.

He agreed to give it a try and, over the past few years, has taken part in workshops, focus groups, meetings, interview boards, recruitment drives and presentations.

Jill Lovell, a modern matron with TEWV, said: “It has been, and continues to be, an honour to work with Bob. He is such a beautiful person from the inside out, his wit and humour are second to none.”