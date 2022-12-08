One of York’s newest hotels has won a major accolade.

The Vices, a luxury private house hotel in Fulford, has been listed as one of the country’s 100 best places to stay in 2023 in the Sunday Times.

It is the only York hotel to appear in The Times’ ‘Welcome to Britain’s best hotel’ guide, with an overall rating of 8 out of ten for its rooms and suites; food and drink; and location.

Judges singled out the venue for being “glamorous, intimate and beautifully relaxed”.

Nestled in residential Alma Terrace, Fulford, one of the guides says “the location is unlikely, the concept extravagant, yet it’s hard to resist.”

They continued: “On a nondescript suburban York street, a Victorian red-brick former police station has been transformed into a “private-house” hotel of flowing, art gallery-like spaces and fabulous designer furniture.”

The Vices was created by Daniel Curro – a professional sommelier and hospitality expert - and Moreno Carbone – who was responsible for the entire interior design concept.

The intimate hotel concept includes three luxurious suites, each uniquely designed around the theme of gender and exploration and features beautiful fixtures from brands including Davide Groppi, Listone Giordano and Patricia Urquiola. And with art by Camille Rose Garcia, Junko Mizuno, Alessandra Maria, Kathie Olivas and more.

An opulent Wine Library houses a brass frame adorned with over 200 bottles of Italian wine, with some being only available in the UK at The Vices York.

There is also a stylish cocktail bar. In the 14-cover restaurant – Allium - guests can enjoy a six-course tasting menu by local chef, Luke Sanderson.

Co-founder, Moreno Carbone, said: “This was a huge achievement for us, and to make the list in our first year of opening, is something we’re exceptionally proud of. A private house hotel in York with only three suites, was a very new concept for the area.

“Our entire vision has centred around exploration and unique experiences, which felt bold. But to make the list has shown us that our vision has been noticed and appreciated, and we can’t wait to push these ideas even further.”

Just four Yorkshire hotels secured a place in the top 100 list. In the Northern region, Seaham Hall in County Durham was the winner.

The other mentions for Yorkshire were the Alice Hawthorn, at Nun Monkton, to the west of York; Grantley Hall, near Ripon, and the Angel at Hetton, near Skipton.

The overall winner, nationally, was The Retreat at Elcot Park, Berkshire.

The Vices is hosting a programme of wine tasting events in 2023, which will allow guests to relax in the opulent Wine Library and explore the wines of Italy.

Bookings for all events can be made via the website www.thevices.co.uk