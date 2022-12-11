A RETAILER has become the first to launch a £1 million funding boost, to provide support to community organisations in York to deal with rising energy costs during the winter months.

The funding from Co-op comes as a welcome boost, with insight from more than 1,600 local community causes across the UK showing that nearly two-thirds of projects have experienced a shortfall in funding over the past 12 months.

Over three-quarters of York causes have seen an increase in demand, particularly those providing support for people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Funds raised by Co-op members are helping local groups provide warm spaces for people to use over the coldest months, through its newly established partnership with Crowdfunder.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op, said: "Launching this funding boots will help groups keep their lights and heating on as they bring communities together to keep warm in the coldest months of the year– increasing overall wellbeing."

Eligible groups who are already offering a warm space, wanting to increase opening times or extend existing services or activities this winter can apply for the £1m match funding – up to £3,000 per group is available by applying at coop.uk/warmspaces by February 28 2023.