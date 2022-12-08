A NEW footway scheme will be completed in a much-loved York city centre street in the New Year.

Work to repave and resurface Stonegate will be completed in January 2023, which will complete the 'once in a generation' scheme.

The works have taken longer than planned due to issues found with the condition and structure of private cellars and delays due to the pandemic.

But today (December 8), City of York council confirmed that the final phase of work will run from Tuesday, January 3 until Friday, February 10.

Stonegate and Blake Street: where the works will be completed (Image: City of York council)

The first phase of works on Blake Street will run from Monday, February 27 to Friday, March 31, with the second phase taking place in 2024-2025.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Executive Member for Transport, said: “We are very grateful to the businesses and retailers for working with us during this scheme.

"We’ve faced a number of unfortunate set backs but it’s been really important to us that we’re been able to work closely with retailers and businesses to ensure the least disruption as possible.

“Stonegate is one of our most loved streets in our city centre so this scheme will ensure it keeps its special character whilst being more resilient to the weight of service vehicles.”

As part of the scheme, a total of 12 dropped crossings will be installed or renewed in Stonegate where possible due to locations of some existing cellars.

Three sets of tactile crossings will be installed on Blake Street, and where possible on Stonegate.

Ensuring that the scheme meets important conservation standards has been a fundamental part of these works, say the council.