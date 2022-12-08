The Red Lion just west of York is roaring again under new management and ownership.

The village pub at Upper Poppleton is now run by 23-year-old general manager Jess Luck.

York-born Jess began her hospitality career at 15 as a waitress at The Bay Tree in Stillington, before other roles in North Yorkshire took her to Upper Poppleton.

The pub owners are now Fleet Catering, who also own the Fleece Inn at Northallerton, and plan to expand in a mission to “save pubs and restaurants.”

Jess has worked in a range of venues and roles, and brings extensive knowledge to the Red Lion, which also has 15 motel-style rooms.

Jess said: “We are trying to bring an old pub back to life, get it back on the map, get the locals back in. We offer a warm environment, quality food and ingredients to meet a budget. We want to be inclusive.”

Until recently, the Red Lion was run by Mark and Jean Lee, who have now retired. Jess has ran the pub and its 15 staff for two weeks.

“We have a new bar, we have a wide collection of beers, different wines and all at a reasonable price. We are a small, friendly team.”

The pub is child and dog-friendly and hosts live music on Saturdays. There is also its ‘affordable’ Sunday carvery at £9.95.

As general manager, Jess is front of house, she works in the restaurant, undertakes various reporting and managing roles, including managing the cellar.

However, the beer will increasingly become the work of Henning Atkin, 19, who joined from The Fleece in Northallerton.

It is above the Fleece, where Adrian Orford and Ruth Blundell base their company, Fleet Catering. It began in 2001 and has clients including Darlington Football Club.

Operations director Adrian said: “I started the company with a passion for saving pubs and restaurants. We have both worked in hospitality for more than 20 years.”

Ruth, from Hartlepool, has her own hotel and Adrian has worked for ‘high end chefs.’

The Fleece is their first pub, followed by the Red Lion, with plans for 4 more in the county next year.

Adrian praises Mark and Jean Lee as “absolute gems in helping us get the pub open.” Praise is also lavished on new chef Dave Salter and he likens the company to ‘one happy family.’

Investment of £100,000 is planned, with £25,000 spent on a new kitchen oven, more on a new bar, and the restaurant and rooms are also set for a revamp.

It’s all part of a plan to get the punters back and enjoying pubs again, helped by the friendly, enthusiasm of Jess and her team.

Adrian added: “I have known Jess for two years. She’s got the personality and drive. I can teach her everything else.”