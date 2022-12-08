A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident last night which led to a York bridge being cordoned off by police.

North Yorkshire Police said the ambulance service called it at 7pm with a report of an assault, believed to have occurred near Blue Bridge.

"A male victim aged in his 40s had suffered a head injury," said a spokesperson.

"North Yorkshire Police officers attended the scene, and following an area search they arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the assault. He remains in custody at this time."

He added that anyone with information about the incident was asked to phone 101, quoting ref number 12220216729 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111000.

The bridge, situated at the bottom of Blue Bridge Lane, carries pedestrians and cyclists over the River Foss near its confluence with the River Ouse.

Police taped off the entrance to the bridge, the entrance to New Walk, the rear entrance to the Novotel hotel and a slipway leading down to the Ouse for several hours last night.

Police officers stood guard at entrances to the bridge and a crime scene investigation van was seen at the bottom of Blue Bridge Lane.