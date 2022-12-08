A LONG lost pub building in the heart of York could be brought back to life under plans before the city council.

Cocktail bar chain The Alchemist wants to move into the former Ousegate House in Nessgate, once home to Thomas Cook travel agency and the Royal Bank of Scotland - but which was originally built for a pub.

The Coach and Horses was one of the biggest pubs in York and was built in the early 1900s, after the demolition of a pub of the same name, on the same site, in 1904.

Locals called it The Big Coach, to distinguish it from its namesake pub in Micklegate - which in turn was known as The Little Coach.

The pub closed in the late 1970s and Ousegate House was sold in 1978.

The building was formerly occupied by a Thomas Cook branch, which has lain empty since it closed down in September 2019, and by a Royal Bank of Scotland branch, which closed in June last year.

Now developers are seeking permission to change its use so it can become a drinking establishment again.

Under the plans before the council (ref 22/02379/FUL), the lower part of the building would become the latest outpost of popular cocktail bar, The Alchemist, which has 20 sites across the UK. Food would be served too.

The building sits within York's Central Historic Core Conservation Area but is not listed.

Planning permission has already been granted to turn its upper floors into 15 flats.

In their submission to planners, Gallagher Planning consultants on behalf of the Nessgate Syndicate, say external changes to the building would be minimal and that the development would bring an empty building in the city centre back to life.

The say: "The building has been vacant for a number of years and this proposed change of use will bring it back into active use which is a boost to the vitality of the city centre."

They add: "In addition, it is a sustainably located site and the change of use to a drinking establishment with expanded food provision would be appropriate within the character of the area given the similar surrounding uses."

Artist's impression of the development on Nessgate

Under the scheme, the proposed external alterations to the building would be minor and involve the removal of existing glazing to be replaced by bi-folding doors on the front elevation. This would allow for semi-outdoor seating in the warmer months.

