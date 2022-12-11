A SCHOOL in a town near York is celebrating after receiving a 'Good' rating from Ofsted - which said it was a "happy place to be".

Riverside Primary School, in Tadcaster, which forms part of the Star Multi-Academy Trust, underwent inspection earlier in the academic year, with the official report now published online showing that it has achieved an overall effectiveness rating of ‘Good’.

Commenting on the Ofsted rating, the school's headteacher, Nick Styles, said he was "delighted" that the inspector had recognised the positive culture within the school, adding that he was "extremely grateful" to everyone within the Riverside community for their contribution and support throughout the last few years during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Styles said: "We are delighted that Ofsted could see how much our pupils enjoy school - and that it is a safe and happy place to be for the children.

"We are also really pleased to have received recognition for the effort that we put into making the school an inclusive environment, in which every pupil has the right support and encouragement needed to help them reach their full potential.

“I am very grateful to everyone who has contributed to the ongoing success of the school, including staff and parents, and of course I am extremely proud of the children who always try their best, and are extremely kind and respectful."

Riverside Primary School forms part of the Star Multi Academy Trust which is made up of 11 schools located across North Yorkshire.

Established in 2018, the trust’s aim is to create outstanding education within its academies to enable every young person to realise their full potential.

A spokesperson for the trust said: "Collectively, the schools are committed to providing the best possible education in a fun and enjoyable learning environment, placing school improvement at the heart, with a view to attracting and deploying the best staff in the places where they are needed.

"Inclusion and valuing each pupil as a unique individual runs through all that the trust does."

Each academy retains its local community identity, and operates within an agreed framework of delegation, working as an effective collegiate body.

By utilising local and collective strengths, and by working in partnership with parents and other organisations that can positively contribute to its vision, the trust aims to achieve the best outcomes for its young people and employees.