A YORK family has displayed a giant Santa outside their house to raise funds for charity and spread some festive joy.

Peter Routledge, from Poppleton, spontaneously bought an 8m - or 26.2 ft- tall Santa Claus online from China one evening in December 2020, to bring Christmas cheer to passers by during the height of the pandemic.

The Santa sits outside their house in the Green, Poppleton, opposite the Lord Collingwood pub.

Luke and Will compared to the giant Santa (Image: Peter Routledge)

The family, who include his wife Kathryn, and their sons Luke, eight, and Will, 11, are inflating the Santa again this year to fundraise for St Leonard's Hospice, who cared for Peter's mum, Betty Routledge, before she passed away in May this year.

Last year, the famiy raised £1,250 for Martin's House Hospice, of which they had no connection to.

Peter said: "It makes people who walk past happy and smile, and some younger children find him a bit scary, but I just wanted to bring some cheer during this time.

Peter's home this Christmas (Image: Peter Routledge)

"My mum was lovely and a proud Northerner from the North East - she found the Santa ridiculous and would be annoyed about this!

"We'd love to raise the same amount this year but we are conscious that the world is different now.

"We worried that it would be taken in poor taste, but we just want to bring more joy to others during this time."

If you would like to donate to Peter's Just Giving Page, please click here.