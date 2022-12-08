A giant Santa has appeared outside a family home in York again this year - to raise funds for charity and spread some festive joy.

Peter Routledge, from Poppleton, bought an eight metre - or 26.2ft - tall Santa Claus online one evening in December 2020, to bring Christmas cheer to passers-by during the height of the pandemic.

This year, the massive inflatable is back outside Peter's home in The Green, Poppleton, opposite the Lord Collingwood pub.

Luke and Will compared to the giant Santa (Image: Peter Routledge)

Peter, his wife Kathryn, and their sons Luke, eight, and Will, 11, have inflated the Santa again this year to fundraise for St Leonard's Hospice, who cared for Peter's mum, Betty Routledge, before she passed away in May this year.

Last year, the famiy raised £1,250 for Martin's House Hospice.

Peter said: "It makes people who walk past happy and smile, and some younger children find him a bit scary, but I just wanted to bring some cheer during this time.

Peter's home this Christmas (Image: Peter Routledge)

"My mum was lovely and a proud Northerner from the North-East - she found the Santa ridiculous and would be annoyed about this!

"We'd love to raise the same amount this year but we are conscious that the world is different now.

"We worried that it would be taken in poor taste, but we just want to bring more joy to others during this time."

If you would like to donate to Peter's Just Giving Page, please click here.