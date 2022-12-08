CASES of scarlet fever have been confirmed in York, prompting public health chiefs to issue guidance and support to parents.

Fiona Phillips, Assistant Director for Public Health at City of York Council said that while the numbers of confirmed cases in York was still small, it was above expected levels at this time of year.

"We are working closely with our NHS colleagues and the UK Health and Security Agency to monitor the situation and will take further action if necessary," she said.

“We have written to parents and schools offering advice, support and information following a recent increase in notifications of scarlet fever to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)."

Scarlet Fever is one of a number of illnesses which can be caused by Strep A, or Group A Streptococcus bacteria.

Health experts are investigating Strep A infection cases after the deaths of six young children and a rise in cases, particularly in children under 10.

Ms Phillips said her letter included advice to remind parents of the signs, symptoms and the actions to be taken if they think that they or their child might have scarlet fever and would help parents choose the right place to get help and support, whether it be self-care for colds and coughs or if necessary accessing a GP NHS services, which were currently experiencing very high levels of demand.

“The early symptoms of scarlet fever include sore throat, headache, fever, nausea and vomiting," she said.

"After 12 to 48 hours, the characteristic red, pinhead rash develops, typically first appearing on the chest and stomach, then rapidly spreading to other parts of the body, and giving the skin a sandpaper-like texture.

"The scarlet rash may be harder to spot on darker skin, although the 'sandpaper' feel should be present. Patients typically have flushed cheeks and be pale around the mouth. This may be accompanied by a bright red ‘strawberry’ tongue.

“Our advice is that if you think you, or your child, have the above symptoms and might have scarlet fever, contact your GP or NHS 111 as soon as possible and make sure that you or your child take(s) the full course of any antibiotics prescribed.

"Although you or your child will feel better soon after starting the course of antibiotics, you must complete the course to ensure that you do not carry the bacteria in your throat after you have recovered.

"Stay at home, away from nursery, school or work for at least 24 hours after starting the antibiotic treatment, to avoid spreading the infection

“You can help stop the spread of infection through frequent hand washing and by not sharing eating utensils, clothes, bedding and towels. All contaminated tissues should be disposed of immediately.

“Advice and information is available at www.york.gov.uk/ScarletFever and the NHS and UKHSA are also providing information to parents.”