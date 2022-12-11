A YORK band have announced that a new album recorded live at York Minster is set for vinyl release.

The Howl & The Hum have announced their ‘Live at York Minster’ album is set for release thanks to FairSound, a new pre-order based e-commerce platform from Middlesbrough.

Now available to pre-order on vinyl for the first time ever, the album captures the band’s live performance at York’s historic Minster building. Recorded in between lockdowns at the famous cathedral in May 2021, the show was streamed to hundreds of fans alongside a live audience.

Performing songs from their debut album ‘Human Contact’ - the band were joined onstage by a large choir and string section

Sam Griffiths, of The Howl & The Hum, said: "We are honoured to be working in collaboration with FairSound, who are making it possible for bands like us to launch vinyl releases without having to worry about the staggering up-front costs."

The new album is available via FairSound, which can be accessed on the website.