A LANDMARK York hotel is set for major renovations in the New Year, which will see its restaurant more than double in size.

Ground floor renovations have been approved at the 4-star Dean Court Hotel, which form part of an extensive multi-million pound refurbishment that has already seen an upgrade delivered to its 40-bedrooms.

Hotel general manager Steve Bailey says with City of York Council approving amended plans, the hotel is appointing contractors to undertake the renovations, aiming for work to start in the New Year and completed for the summer season.

He said: “The work will see an extensive remodelling of the ground floor space at Dean Court. The developments will transform this area into a warm, welcoming Inn with the traditional convivial atmosphere associated with these types of venues.

“The removal of the current reception area will create a bar area with 76 covers and a more welcoming check in location for guests staying at Dean Court.”

“Changes to what is currently the hotel’s restaurant will see the removal of the bar, office space and lift that currently occupy that area to open more seating as will the relocation of the current toilet facilities. When complete, this area of Dean Court will provide a further 106 covers.”

Three historic fireplaces will also be re-instated at the hotel, which is situated adjacent to York Minster, in the revamp which will follow the parent company’s ‘model and style.’

Steve continued: “This change is made possible by the conversion of the current basement function room into toilet facilities and improvements to the layout of the current kitchen spaces.”

The planning approval features conditions to respect the heritage of the hotel building. The Northumberland-based Inn Collection, who bought the hotel last August, has much experience of restoring listed buildings, with 13 Grade II properties within its current portfolio.

Steve also told the Press: “Having first started working at the Dean Court over eight years ago, I can honestly say that I have never been as excited for the future of this historic building as I am right now.

"The level of investment in the property and in the staff is fantastic and with the charity and community projects we are now involved in, it is quite simply an amazing company to be part of.

“We don’t know the exact date when this project will be completed such are the challenges with Grade 2 listed building refurbishments, but this next chapter in Dean Courts History is an intriguing one and I’m delighted to be part of this journey.”

Recommending approval, city council planning staff noted the renovations only affected previously altered ground and basement floors.

They concluded: “Following specialist advice from the conservation architect and the city archaeologist, it is confirmed that the proposals are acceptable and preserve the special interest of the listed building.”