FOURTEEN support services are coming together to offer an 'Information Marketplace' for people in York who are affected by drinking, drug use or gambling of a loved one.

The Marketplace is on Wednesday (December 14) at Jacob’s Well in Trinity Lane. It will host stalls from organisations such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Adfam, Changing Lives, NHS Northern Gambling Service, York in Recovery and several more coming together to offer help and advice to people.

Samantha Ferguson, training and volunteer officer from York Carers Centre who is running the event, said: “People affected by a loved one’s drinking, drug-use or gambling don’t always look for help for themselves, or even feel comfortable talking openly about their situation. There can be many reasons for this, including stigma.

There will be 14 support organisations at the event (Image: UGC)

"Though we know from our work with families that linking to professional support, as well as having an understanding network of others who live in similar situations, can really help.

"We’d encourage anyone affected by the addiction of someone close to come along to the Marketplace, pick up information and meet others.”

York Carers Centre also runs a fortnightly support group specifically for people affected by a loved one’s drinking, drug use of gambling.

The team can be contacted on 01904 715 490 or enquiries@yorkcarerscentre.co.uk.