THE winners of a bauble design competition, organised in partnership with a popular theatre in York, have been revealed.

Yorkshire Education have worked in partnership with York Theatre Royal for their annual Christmas bauble competition - and it was a "huge success."

More than 300 entries were made from children at primary schools across Yorkshire, which decorated the Christmas tree with baubles in the upper foyer of theatre.

Third place in the competition and the tree on display at York Theatre Royal (Image: UGC)

Joe Butcher, managing director of Yorkshire Education, said: “This year’s competition has been bigger and better than ever. We have been really impressed with all the fantastic bauble designs making it really difficult to pick a winner."

Pupils from the winning school, Huntington Primary Academy, visited the theatre on Thursday (December 8) for an exclusive and tour of the theatre, as part of their prize.

The competition to make the decorations was organised by Yorkshire Education, a York based education recruitment company providing primary, secondary, SEN schools and nurseries with temporary and permanent staffing solutions.