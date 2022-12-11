A YORK-BASED band have made a £100 donation to charity - after they promised to do so after landing a support slot for a top band.

Skylights, made up of four friends from the city, were announced on the bill to support The Enemy at Bridlington Spa in August next year.

The band stated that they would donate all of the fee they were to make to a charity in the local area - and asked fans for their suggestions.

But, after the show was postponed, the band said they were dropped down the bill and could no longer afford to play the show.

Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "Bridlington means a lot to us, my mum's side of the family are all from there and I spent a lot of time there growing up.

"With this in mind, we wanted to donate our fee to a charity in the area.

"We couldn't afford to play so low on the bill at a loss, but we have kept our word and donated the money out of our own pocket."

The band chose to donate the money to The Hinge Centre - and the team thanked them for their "super kind" gesture.