A NORTH Yorkshire senior nurse leader has been awarded the Queen’s Nurse title - one of the most prestigious professional titles in nursing.

The Queen’s Nurse title is given to candidates who can demonstrate an ongoing commitment to patient care and the development of nursing practice, with at least five years of experience in community nursing settings.

Emma Newlove, clinical manager of North Yorkshire Horizons, has worked in substance misuse nursing for 16 years and was given the title for her work improving care for vulnerable people in North Yorkshire.

During the pandemic, Emma developed a remote and agile Alcohol Detox pathway to provide support for clients at a time when community detoxification was not available.

She also recently secured funding for her Multiple Disadvantage Outreach Model - and has worked with NHS, hospice and primary care services to develop an ‘End of Life’ pathway for service users struggling with drugs and alcohol.