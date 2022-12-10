A FESTIVE fundraiser to support a North Yorkshire hospice is set to be held this weekend to support patient care.

Saint Catherine’s main fundraising event for the Christmas period, The Festive 5K, is happening this Sunday (December 11) at North Yorkshire Water Park.

The event is open to anyone and registration is free. The course is a double circuit round the scenic lake at North Yorkshire Water Park. The route is accessible to all and dogs are welcome on a lead.

People are welcome to don their finest festive fancy dress or Christmas jumper and run, jog or walk the route.

The event will coincide with a bumper Christmas market at the water park, with lots of stalls, food and drink on offer.

Tracy Calcraft, fundraising and marketing director, said: “As the festive season approaches, we are inviting everyone to join us to have fun and help raise essential funds.

“Our festive themes this year are ‘shop, celebrate and gather’, so there is something for everyone who would like to get involved and help us to help others.”

Participants are asked to register in advance on the hospice's website and there is an option to make a donation or raise money in sponsorship.