A YORK-BASED train firm has launched train tickets for Easter time next year - allowing customers to plan ahead.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has placed hundreds of thousands of tickets on sale for the Easter break - enabling customers to plan ahead for their Easter escape.

The Easter period always proves very popular, with people looking to either explore the many destinations along the 956-mile LNER route or make memories by meeting up with family or friends.

Tickets for LNER services between April 6 and 10 2023, Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday, are now available. Tickets for weekday services are also available up to and including Friday April 14 2023.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “We know how much people look forward to Spring and, for many, Easter is the first opportunity for people to get together or enjoy an Easter escape.

"The LNER route serves many fantastic destinations between Scotland, north east England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London.

"Our Easter tickets are on sale now to help people plan ahead and we look forward to welcoming customers onboard to enjoy the LNER experience.”

Customers can sign up to LNER’s ticket alerts on the LNER website to be kept up to date as tickets are released.