A UNIVERSITY in York is set to host a range of experts delivering free short talks on research across a range of topics, including children’s phobias, historical fashion and sustainable living.

YorkTalks will take place at the University of York on Wednesday January 11 at the Ron Cooke Hub at the site - following two-years of being online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be 15 talks throughout the day, grouped in sessions of four, followed by a live Q&A, on topics including food security, the art of Barbara Hepworth, improving health and wellbeing and the historical context of the Northern Powerhouse.

Professor Matthias Ruth, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research at the University of York, said: “YorkTalks showcases an impressive breadth and depth of research carried out by our academics, often working across disciplines and with partners outside the university.

"The knowledge they generate and the impacts they have are truly extraordinary, and you are invited to connect with them at yet another awe-inspiring day – this year delivered again in person."

This year’s highlights include Professor Lina Gega from The Institute of Mental Health Research discussing how to alleviate phobias experienced by children and adolescents, as well as Alex Setchfield from the Department of Biology's Centre for Novel Agricultural Products, on how he found an opportunity to feed the world with sustainable protein.