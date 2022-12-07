POLICE have tonight cordoned off a York bridge and part of the nearby riverside.

Officers are guarding the area at the bottom of Blue Bridge Lane, off Fulford Road, where Blue Bridge provides a pedestrian crossing over the River Foss at its confluence with the River Ouse.

The entrance to the bridge, the entrance to the New Walk riverside path to Fulford and the rear entrance to the Novotel Hotel are all taped off, along with a slipway into the Ouse.

A crime scene investigation van is one of the police vehicles at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police have not yet commented on the reason why the cordon has been set up.