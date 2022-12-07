POLICE have tonight cordoned off a York bridge and part of the nearby riverside.

Officers are guarding the area at the bottom of Blue Bridge Lane, off Fulford Road, where Blue Bridge provides a pedestrian crossing over the River Foss at its confluence with the River Ouse.

York Press: The entrance to the bridge, the entrance to the New Walk riverside path to Fulford and the rear entrance to the Novotel Hotel are all taped off, along with a slipway into the Ouse.

A crime scene investigation van is one of the police vehicles at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police have not yet commented on the reason why the cordon has been set up.