FOUR motorists have been banned or given penalty points after they failed to respond to court summons and were convicted in their absence of traffic offences.

Ryan Dean Alderman, 28, of Benedict Avenue, Selby, was banned from driving for six months at Boston Magistrates Court after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it allegedly broke a motoring law. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Roger Michael Tindall, 60, of Harcourt Close, Bishopthorpe, must pay £1,014 after he was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding at Walton near Tadcaster. He was ordered at Bradford Magistrates Court to pay a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

David Brown, 38, of Windsor Drive, Wigginton, was convicted of speeding at Bradford Magistrates Court on the A63 in Garforth. He was ordered to pay £374 consisting of a £220 fine, a £64 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given three penalty points at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Scott David McLean, 33, of Westfield Place, Acomb, must pay £1,086 after he was convicted at Leeds Magistrates Court of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the A19 north of Northallerton. He was ordered to pay a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £360 prosecution costs and given six penalty points at Leeds Magistrates Court.