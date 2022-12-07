TWO women have been asaulted outside a bookshop in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old girl had been arrested on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest, following the incident outside Waterstones in Coney Street last Friday evening.

A second 15-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of assault, resist arrest and a public order offence, said a spokesperson.

"Both girls were interviewed and released under investigation," they said.

The incident happened between 9.15pm and 9.30pm last Friday and the women assaulted were in their 30s.

"Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," they said.

Anyone with information should email ryan.mcqueen@nothyorkshire.police.uk, phone 101 and ask for Ryan Mcqueen or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref number 12220213876.