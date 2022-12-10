Several rail passengers have criminal records after they failed to respond to court summons and were convicted in their absence of fare dodging.

Dean Black, 32, of King Street, central York, was ordered at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court to pay £371.40 consisting of a £220 fine, £32.40 compensation to Northern Trains, a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He made a £32.40 journey from York to Manchester.

The following were all sentenced at Kirklees Magistrates Court.

Liam Paul McCue, 21, of Millfield Lane, Tang Hall, York, must pay £412.70 for a £8.70 journey from Selby to York. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £8.70 compensation to Northern Trains, £150 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Leslie Nicholson, 50, of Farndale Street, off Fulford Road, York, must pay £418.10 for a £14.10 journey from York to Leeds. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £14.10 compensation to Northern Trains, £150 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Conal Hawes, 19, who gave his address as a York hostel, must pay £424.20 for a £20.20 journey from York to Hebden Bridge. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £20.20 compensation to Northern Trains, £150 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Mandy Livesey, 35, who gave her address as a York hostel, must pay £418.10 for a £14.10 journey from York to Leeds. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £14.10 compensation to Northern Trains, £150 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Leanne Pentland, 37, of Brackenhill Close, Brayton, must pay £412.70 for an £8.70 journey from York to Selby. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £8.70 compensation to Northern Trains, £150 compensation and a £34 statutory surcharge.