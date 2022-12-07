POLICE have issued an appeal for witnesses after an altercation outside a museum in a North Yorkshire town.

The incident happened at 1.10pm today (December 7) outside the Rotunda Museum, in Scarborough.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Three individuals two men and one woman were involved. All three people had left the scene when officers arrived.

“Police are now concerned for the welfare of the victim and are requesting the public’s help to assist with establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

If you were involved in the incident, witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation then email scott.sunderland2@northyorkshire.police.uk .

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Scott Sunderland.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220216525 when passing information.