POLICE have issued an appeal for witnesses after a crash involving a motorcyclist and car near a North Yorkshire village.

The crash happened yesterday (December 6) at approximately 4.30pm near Gate Helmsley on the A166 Stamford Bridge Road.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Two vehicles were involved, a black motorcycle and a dark blue car.

“Both vehicles were travelling in the direction of York

“The rider of the motorcycle sustained a serious leg injury and was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to help assist the investigation.

If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Glen Robinson.

Or you can email glen.robinson@northyorkshire.police.uk

When passing information to police, quote ref number 12220216079.