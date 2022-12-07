More local bus services are set to face cuts following notifications of service changes submitted by First York.

Whilst only comparatively minor frequency changes are set to affect the Number 10 and 11 services, First York has announced that it is planning to withdraw the number 12 / 12A service entirely from January 22.

The number 12 already receives a subsidy from City of York Council. Despite this, First York says it is experiencing significant driver shortages and has submitted notification it intends to withdraw it.

The route is now being put out to tender by the council in the hope that an operator can be found to take it on before January 22.

This was successfully done for two bus routes – the number 13 and 412- which were put at risk of withdrawal by the operator Connexions, when the council stepped in to save them earlier this month.

As reported in the Press, both City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council were able to award them extra subsidy.

A report to a city council meeting on December 15 reports that financial support from central government for bus services will come to an end next March, putting further pressure on already financially-stretched local councils to support services that are facing major challenges.

Local Lib Dem councillors and fellow campaigners are opposing the cuts and have launched a petition https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/12bus . They have also organised a public meeting for residents to have their say on local bus services- on Sunday December 18 at 1.30pm at St James the Deacon Church Hall.

Westfield ward councillor Simon Daubeney said: “It’s incredibly disappointing to learn that First York are planning to axe the number 12/12a service. There are clearly significant challenges facing bus services in the light of the pandemic, but it is very disappointing that First do not see a way to retain this service in some shape or form. I hope that the Council will be able to find a way to ensure that an operator can step in and save the route.

"Part of this bus route is the only available public transport serving the Woodthorpe and Acomb Park area and parts of Foxwood, so a complete withdrawal of it would come as a major blow to the local community.”

Local resident and campaigner Pippa Hepworth said: ““We will do all we can to fight to save the service and convey the strength of feeling locally, but it’s crucial that residents not only sign the petition but also vote with their feet – use the number 12/12A to show operators how important this route is.

“These are just the latest bus services that are now facing cuts, and there is real fear that more are yet to come. We have major concerns over the impact on residents of what is starting to look like a real bus crisis across the city and the country.

“Unless bus services receive urgent long term support from the Government both financially as well as through driver recruitment, services will continue to be under constant threat.

Below is a list of bus service changes submitted by First York:

Changes from January 22:

Subsidised Service 12/12A (Foxwood/Woodthorpe-York-Monks Cross)– First to withdraw entire service.

(Foxwood/Woodthorpe-York-Monks Cross)– First to withdraw entire service. Commercial Change to Service 10 (Poppleton-York-Stamford Bridge) – reduced to 40 minute from half hourly frequency to improve reliability with limited driver resource, route and hours of operation unchanged.

(Poppleton-York-Stamford Bridge) – reduced to 40 minute from half hourly frequency to improve reliability with limited driver resource, route and hours of operation unchanged. Commercial Change to Service 11 (Bishopthorpe-York-Heworth Ashley Park)– reduced to 45-minute from half hourly frequency to improve reliability with limited driver resource, route and hours of operation unchanged.

(Bishopthorpe-York-Heworth Ashley Park)– reduced to 45-minute from half hourly frequency to improve reliability with limited driver resource, route and hours of operation unchanged. Other First York Commercial services are reviewing the remainder of the timetable in order to provide the maximum possible number of journeys with the present number of drivers. This will mean fewer cancelled journeys.

The Press has approached FirstYork for comment.