A COMMUNITY group is fundraising to sponsor an Afghan refugee family to settle into life in York.

York Welcomes Refugees is a community sponsorship group, which is working under a Home Office resettlement scheme towards supporting an Afghan family to settle in York.

This week, from December 5 to 11, the group is undergoing a three-in-one challenge, which highlights the difficulties that refugees go through, to fundraise £9,000.

Plant Sale fundraising event (Image: York Welcomes Refugees)

The group will be swimming the length of the Channel – 21 miles – at York Community Stadium’s swimming pool, living on a rationed diet every day, and sleeping under a canvas on Saturday in the Methodist Church’s gardens.

The group is working with City of York council, Restore, City of Sanctuary, Refugee Action York, My Reset, and a Syrian family who has successfully settled in York, to home a family under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP)

Annie Medcalf, from Yorkshire Welcomes Refugees, said: "We need to raise a minimum of £9,000 to cover the immediate costs, like interpreter fees, warm clothes, school uniforms if needed, food, furniture.

“It's been difficult to fundraise for, our efforts so far have included two talks about the history of chocolate by local author, Penny Thorpe, a Syrian cooking event, a plant sale, and York Mosque have held collections.”

History of Chocolate fundraising event (Image: York Welcomes Refugees)

Plus, Ghassan Karian, CEO of York-based consultancy company Karian and Box, has pledged to match the sponsorship raised and is encouraging his team to get involved in the challenge.

The group is hoping to be allocated a family in the Spring next year.

Annie said: "We don't know who that family is yet, and we would like to help them move with as little disruption as possible.

“They will be allocated to us based on criteria, such as the size of the house we can get hold of – if we get a three bedroom house, that could house a family of five, a two bedroom may house a family of three or four.”

A rationed meal the group have eaten this week (Image: York Welcomes Refugees)

She added: "My husband and I are hosting a Ukrainian refugee, which is going really well. She came with no family and works two jobs, and we are now helping her to move into her own flat.

"I am driven to help by a strong sense of fairness, they didn't choose to desperately leave their country, to face homelessness, and restrictions.

“We are generally hospitable and generous in the UK, and it makes me realise how lucky I am to have been born here.

"We want to help them live a safe, good life, get a job, and become part of the community, I don't know a single refugee who doesn't want that, they are just like us and deserve that dignity."

To support York Welcomes Refugees in reaching their fundraising goal, please click here.