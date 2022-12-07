A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after an egg was allegedly thrown at the King during a walkabout.

Bedfordshire Police refused to disclose the name of the suspect following the incident outside Luton Town Hall on Tuesday.

The Luton incident comes just weeks after 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell was arrested for allegedly throwing an egg at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.

The royal couple had just arrived in the city on November 9 to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.

In a statement about the Luton incident, Bedfordshire Police said: “A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident which occurred during His Majesty King Charles III’s visit to Luton yesterday.

“The man was charged under section five of the Public Order Act and has been bailed to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on January 9 2023.”

Bedfordshire Police said they have not named the suspect due to concerns over “safeguarding”.

Officers said they intend to name the man nearer to the court date.

Criminal suspects, once they are charged with an offence, are usually named by police as part of standard procedure.

Guidance from the College of Policing says forces should name those accused of an offence unless there is an “exceptional and legitimate” reason not to.

Charles was temporarily steered away from the crowds by his security staff shortly after arriving in the town.

He then continued to shake hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.