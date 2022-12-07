The finishing touches have been added to York’s winter lights scheme with a new display on Piccadilly.

The new LED display shows symbols from different faiths and reads ‘Season’s Greetings from York’, positioned next to one of York’s main transport interchanges.

Delivered by York BID in partnership with Make It York, the winter lights scheme has an elegant new design this year, with many of York’s major thoroughfares receiving a new look, including Coney Street, Stonegate and Parliament Street.

Piccadilly is one of several new areas to receive lights this year. Castlegate, George Hudson Street and Nessgate have also been illuminated for the first time.

Andrew Lowson, Executive Director at York BID said: “York welcomes thousands of people during the festive period, and the lights create a truly special atmosphere during this time. They also give us an opportunity to extend a warm Yorkshire welcome to people of all faiths who reside in or are visiting the city.”