A MAN was arrested within minutes of stealing a woman's handbag in Bridlington today.
The 20-year-old allegedly stole the handbag from a venue in Lansdowne Road at about 12.15pm today.
"The man is then believed to have assaulted the woman and another male," a spoeksperson for Humberside Police said.
"A man was arrested minutes later on suspicion of theft and assault. He remains in our custody at this time whilst our enquiries continue."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 7 of 7 December.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here