A MAN was arrested within minutes of stealing a woman's handbag in Bridlington today.

The 20-year-old allegedly stole the handbag from a venue in Lansdowne Road at about 12.15pm today.

"The man is then believed to have assaulted the woman and another male," a spoeksperson for Humberside Police said.

"A man was arrested minutes later on suspicion of theft and assault. He remains in our custody at this time whilst our enquiries continue."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 7 of 7 December.