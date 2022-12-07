A York tourist attraction really has ‘decked its halls with boughs of holly’ as it prepares for a bumper festive season.

Barley Hall promises craft workshops, classic Shakespearean costumes and ‘the finest hot brew the city has seen since the Georgian heyday of the coffee house’ as it gets in the Christmas mood.

“We are embracing the idea of Christmas through the ages,” said manager Paul Ruxton.

“The Hall itself was built in the 14th century, our The Bard At Barley Hall exhibition celebrates the works of the world’s most famous Elizabethan playwright (including costumes from modern day stage and screen productions), our coffee shop embraces its Georgian roots, with historic artefacts and films about the coffee culture of the 18th century - and our brand new crafting workshops follow the 1940s tradition of making your own decorations.”

The first of the two craft workshops, at 2pm on December 14 in the newly-opened first floor of Barley Hall Coffee Shop, will see participants make and take home Christmas crackers, baubles and lanterns.

The second, at 5.30pm on December 21, will focus on stars, paper chains and Christmas cones – traditionally used to hang sweets on a Christmas tree. Both sessions last three hours, cost £20 and must be booked in advance.

The Bard at Barley Hall exhibition, meanwhile, features costumes worn by Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet and Al Pacino amongst others. Two more costumes are due to be added to the exhibition this winter, and will take pride of place in the Great Hall – which can be viewed through the glass wall on the snickleway between Grape Lane and Stonegate.

For more information, or to book to tickets for events or general admission, visit barleyhall.co.uk.