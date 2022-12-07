York planners have refused an application to change the use of a former tanning salon into a restaurant.

The application from Indigo Sun Retail Ltd concerned 22 George Hudson, which remains empty.

A council report noted the site is Grade II listed and forms part of a modern row of shops, with the floors above used for offices.

Micklegate Planning Panel raised no objection to the application but noted a lack of detail on how suitable the premises were for a restaurant.

Council planning staff said the scheme would attract footfall to the street, helping protect the “vitality and viability of the city centre.”

The proposal was for a ‘speculative’ change of use, they continued, and no information has been given on the restaurant’s opening hours, the type of food to be prepared and kitchen extraction. The listed building needed such details and allowing a flue to serve the kitchen was unlikely.

Their report concluded: “The application fails to provide sufficient information in regard to how any future restaurant will deal with cooking odours to protect the amenity of occupiers of the upper floors. In addition, the information provided in relation to bin storage is not considered acceptable.”