WHAT a beautiful head of hair! That was the first comment made about York baby Jessica Smallman when she arrived into the world.

We are meeting seven more new arrivals this week. Thanks to all their parents for sharing their stories and lovely photos.

Time to meet this week's new babies: Alfie Jase Durnin, Cohen Lewis Whattam, Cole Shaun Smith, Hallie Pears, Colton Smith, Lola Gracie McAuley, and of course Jessica!

Baby's name:

Alfie Jase Durnin

Alfie

Baby's date of birth?

24.10.2022

Baby's weight?

7lb 7oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Adam and Emma Durnin

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Brayton, Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Elective C-section all went went and home the next morning

---

Baby's name?

Cohen Lewis Whattam

Cohen

Baby's date of birth?

9/11/22

Baby's weight?

8lb 14oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Chelsea Jackson and Jack Whattam

Where do you live?

Foxwood, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

No

---

Baby's full name?

Jessica Smallman

Jessica - with so much hair! (Image: Supplied)

Baby's date of birth?

24 September 2022

Baby's weight?

5lbs 14oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent?

Jake and Claire Smallman

Where do you live?

Brayton, Selby

Anything unusual about the birth?

Jessica was induced but we waited five days for her to arrive and when she arrived everyone was amazed at all her lovely hair.

---

Baby's full name?

Cole Shaun Smith

Baby Cole

Baby's date of birth?

07/10/22

Baby's weight?

6lbs 2oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Nadia Kirkland, Shaun Smith

Where do you live?

Leeman Road area

Anything unusual about the birth?

Cole was born five weeks early and was the first baby to use the Transition Ward.

---

Baby's full name?

Hallie Pears

Hallie

Baby's date of birth?

16/10/2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 0.5oz

Where was the baby born?

Scarborough Hospital

Full name of parent?

Jordan Pears and Stacey Woodcock

Where do you live?

Huntington, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Hallie was born by emergency c-section after a long induction.

---

Baby's full name?

Colton Smith

Colton

Baby's date of birth?

3 July 2022

Baby's weight?

5lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Bailey Sheeran and Owen Smith

Where do you live?

New Easwick and Tang Hall

Anything unusual about the birth?

Came five weeks early from planned/emergency c section - he was premature.

---

Baby's full name?

Lola Gracie McAuley

Lola

Baby's date of birth?

02.09.2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 9oz

Where was the baby born?

Scarborough Hospital

Full name of parent?

Becca Taylor and Shane McAuley

Where do you live?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Lola was born six days overdue weighing 8lb 9oz.

---

