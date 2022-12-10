WHAT a beautiful head of hair! That was the first comment made about York baby Jessica Smallman when she arrived into the world.
We are meeting seven more new arrivals this week. Thanks to all their parents for sharing their stories and lovely photos.
Time to meet this week's new babies: Alfie Jase Durnin, Cohen Lewis Whattam, Cole Shaun Smith, Hallie Pears, Colton Smith, Lola Gracie McAuley, and of course Jessica!
Baby's name:
Alfie Jase Durnin
Baby's date of birth?
24.10.2022
Baby's weight?
7lb 7oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Adam and Emma Durnin
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Brayton, Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Elective C-section all went went and home the next morning
---
Baby's name?
Cohen Lewis Whattam
Baby's date of birth?
9/11/22
Baby's weight?
8lb 14oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Chelsea Jackson and Jack Whattam
Where do you live?
Foxwood, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
No
---
Baby's full name?
Jessica Smallman
Baby's date of birth?
24 September 2022
Baby's weight?
5lbs 14oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent?
Jake and Claire Smallman
Where do you live?
Brayton, Selby
Anything unusual about the birth?
Jessica was induced but we waited five days for her to arrive and when she arrived everyone was amazed at all her lovely hair.
---
Baby's full name?
Cole Shaun Smith
Baby's date of birth?
07/10/22
Baby's weight?
6lbs 2oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Nadia Kirkland, Shaun Smith
Where do you live?
Leeman Road area
Anything unusual about the birth?
Cole was born five weeks early and was the first baby to use the Transition Ward.
---
Baby's full name?
Hallie Pears
Baby's date of birth?
16/10/2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 0.5oz
Where was the baby born?
Scarborough Hospital
Full name of parent?
Jordan Pears and Stacey Woodcock
Where do you live?
Huntington, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Hallie was born by emergency c-section after a long induction.
---
Baby's full name?
Colton Smith
Baby's date of birth?
3 July 2022
Baby's weight?
5lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Bailey Sheeran and Owen Smith
Where do you live?
New Easwick and Tang Hall
Anything unusual about the birth?
Came five weeks early from planned/emergency c section - he was premature.
---
Baby's full name?
Lola Gracie McAuley
Baby's date of birth?
02.09.2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 9oz
Where was the baby born?
Scarborough Hospital
Full name of parent?
Becca Taylor and Shane McAuley
Where do you live?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Lola was born six days overdue weighing 8lb 9oz.
---
